Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,035 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

