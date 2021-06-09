Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

