Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,748 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

