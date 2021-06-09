TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 0.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.42). Approximately 16,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 52,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBCG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.80.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

