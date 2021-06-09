TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 0.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.42). Approximately 16,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 52,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBCG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.80.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

