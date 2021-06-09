Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 25,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,941. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

