Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 39,922 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 302,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.