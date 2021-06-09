Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,387.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,065,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 412.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 1,053,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

