Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,530. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

