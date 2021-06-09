Taurus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.07.

NYSE APD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.91. 20,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

