Tate & Lyle (TATYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) recently:

6/2/2021 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2021 – Tate & Lyle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/27/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

4/26/2021 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.