Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.06.

Target stock opened at $235.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $236.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

