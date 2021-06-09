Tapmydata Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,975.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $148,975.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00491017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.53 or 0.01413621 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,001 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

