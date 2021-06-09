Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,950 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.84% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $46,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

