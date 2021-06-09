Tamarack Advisers LP Takes $332,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,911. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

