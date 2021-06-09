Tamarack Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 8,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,583. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

