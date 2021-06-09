Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Plexus comprises approximately 2.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Plexus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. 1,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

