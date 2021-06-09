Tamar Securities LLC Has $11.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.