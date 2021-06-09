TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.63 and a beta of 0.07. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,716,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
