Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,423 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 65,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $606.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

