Synthetix Price Tops $10.84 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $84.95 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $10.84 or 0.00029777 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00917160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.53 or 0.09045190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049592 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

