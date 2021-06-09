Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 7,349 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

