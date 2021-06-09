Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,960 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

