Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $637.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $274.51 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

