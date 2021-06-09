Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,301 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.