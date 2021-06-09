Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 989 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

