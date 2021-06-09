Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,005 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $203.06 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

