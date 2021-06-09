SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. SYNNEX posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

SNX traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

