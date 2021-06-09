Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $83.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,614,345. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.