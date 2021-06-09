SynchroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0803 on Exchanges (SNB)

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One SynchroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SynchroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $460.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00957107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.64 or 0.09356396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00050350 BTC.

About SynchroBitcoin

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,536,465 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/synchronium-magazine . SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

