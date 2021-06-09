SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0388

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $26,416.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00489773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.75 or 0.01401054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 144,194,326 coins and its circulating supply is 115,822,786 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.