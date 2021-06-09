Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $325.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. 17,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,919. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.