Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

NYSE SWCH remained flat at $$20.83 during trading on Wednesday. 33,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 851,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,151. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

