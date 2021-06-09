Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 290,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.