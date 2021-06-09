Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.