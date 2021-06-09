Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.22.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

