Swiss National Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Stepan worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stepan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,594 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

