Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

DOOR stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

