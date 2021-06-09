Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $1,131.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $471,342.54 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00229997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00212742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.01318382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.71 or 0.99959798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,338,750 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

