Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Up 0%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) shares shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.90. 13,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

