Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 765,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 266,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

