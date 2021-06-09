Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million.

Sunlands Technology Group stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,862. The company has a market cap of $173.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.