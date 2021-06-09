Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.20.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$30.62 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.