Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.69

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 54232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 505.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

