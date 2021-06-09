Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Head to Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.79 -$3.90 million N/A N/A JetBlue Airways $2.96 billion 2.03 -$1.35 billion ($5.68) -3.34

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 JetBlue Airways 2 3 10 0 2.53

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $21.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -63.83% -49.78% -14.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats JetBlue Airways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

