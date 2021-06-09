Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WISA. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.35. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. Research analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

