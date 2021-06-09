Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.
NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
