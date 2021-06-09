Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.