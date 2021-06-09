Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 7,714 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. 43,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,854. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.