Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 543 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. 10,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.