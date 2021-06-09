Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock remained flat at $$94.61 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $95.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

