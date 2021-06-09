Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,901. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

